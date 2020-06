Amenities

parking pool bbq/grill furnished range oven

Unit Amenities furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

BEACHFRONT APARTMENT BUILDING on the GULF OF MEXICO for lease JULY 1 to DECEMBER 31, 2020. This fully furnished efficiency apartment is a rare offering in the highly sought-after REDINGTON REEF. It has a partial view of the Gulf of Mexico and overlooks the amazing pool plaza. Come enjoy the world-class GULF BEACHES…come enjoy the magnificent SUNSETS…come enjoy PARADISE living. Bring your flip-flops and step out directly onto the powder-sand beach or enjoy a refreshing dip in the oversized heated pool. BBQ area with picnic tables next to the beach. Coin laundry provided. Come take a look and you’ll fall in love…no regrets. LIFE IS GOOD in Redington Beach…at the Redington Reef. Available July 1 to December 31, 2020 only. Lease may be renewed for 12 month term beginning May 1, 2021.