Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very private building! Magnificent Gulf views! Nicely laid out 3 bedroom 2 bath unit with a spacious floor plan perfect for entertaining. The unit has a secured parking garage with two under building spots and a storage closet. The master bedroom has two large walk-in closets, gulf views and sliding glass doors that open up to the balcony. First, last & security required for move in. Will consider small dog.