Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

15643 GULF BOULEVARD

15643 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 421-4220
Location

15643 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This adorable beach house is available beginning September 16th, 2019. It is fully furnished and is located in a residential Redington Beach neighborhood directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico. There is plenty of outside space to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather, grill some awesome dinners, and then sit by the private heated and screened pool. The large front porch adorned with multi-colored adirondack chairs to entertain your guests. The home features a split bedroom floor plan, spacious kitchen, living room and dining room with a wood burning stone fireplace. Come home from a long day at work and walk across the street to watch the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. It is convenient to the us line in addition to shopping and many area restaurants. Rent prices range from $2700 to $4300 per month depending on terms, conditions and length of Lease. 13% Tourist tax applies to all short term lease.
Available on, 6/01/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15643 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
15643 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15643 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 15643 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15643 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
15643 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15643 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 15643 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Beach.
Does 15643 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 15643 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 15643 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15643 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15643 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 15643 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 15643 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 15643 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 15643 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15643 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15643 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15643 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
