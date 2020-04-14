15607 REDINGTON DRIVE

Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator

Welcome to paradise! This spacious 3BR, 3BA, 2 Car Garage Home is situated in a lovely residential neighborhood in Redington Beach. Spectacular wide open water view and expansive low maintenance garden throughout the extra large lot. Gorgeous views of Boca Ciega Bay from the spacious living room and adjoining Florida room. Plantation shuttered windows throughout the home provide beautiful natural light for this amazing property. You can enjoy the views from the private wooden dock on Boca Ciega Bay and you are a block away from the Gulf of Mexico. Wood Burning Fireplace, Updated Windows and plenty of room. A Must See!