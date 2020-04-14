All apartments in Redington Beach
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

15607 REDINGTON DRIVE

15607 Redington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15607 Redington Drive, Redington Beach, FL 33708

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to paradise! This spacious 3BR, 3BA, 2 Car Garage Home is situated in a lovely residential neighborhood in Redington Beach. Spectacular wide open water view and expansive low maintenance garden throughout the extra large lot. Gorgeous views of Boca Ciega Bay from the spacious living room and adjoining Florida room. Plantation shuttered windows throughout the home provide beautiful natural light for this amazing property. You can enjoy the views from the private wooden dock on Boca Ciega Bay and you are a block away from the Gulf of Mexico. Wood Burning Fireplace, Updated Windows and plenty of room. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE have any available units?
15607 REDINGTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redington Beach, FL.
What amenities does 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE have?
Some of 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15607 REDINGTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Beach.
Does 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15607 REDINGTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

