Redington Beach, FL
104 163RD AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

104 163RD AVENUE

104 163rd Avenue · (727) 776-2013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL 33708

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room. This property also has remodeled bathrooms, bonus room, large 2 car garage, & a cozy backyard. This property comes fully equipped & turnkey!! It has everything you need to move right in!! Great location, close to the beach, restaurants, shopping, & more! Available now until December 31st! Call today this property won't be on the market for long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 163RD AVENUE have any available units?
104 163RD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 163RD AVENUE have?
Some of 104 163RD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 163RD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
104 163RD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 163RD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 104 163RD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redington Beach.
Does 104 163RD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 104 163RD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 104 163RD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 163RD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 163RD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 104 163RD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 104 163RD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 104 163RD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 163RD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 163RD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 163RD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 163RD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
