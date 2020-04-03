104 163RD AVENUE

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room. This property also has remodeled bathrooms, bonus room, large 2 car garage, & a cozy backyard. This property comes fully equipped & turnkey!! It has everything you need to move right in!! Great location, close to the beach, restaurants, shopping, & more! Available now until December 31st! Call today this property won't be on the market for long.