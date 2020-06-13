All apartments in Quail Ridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:49 PM

15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE

15815 Stable Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15815 Stable Run Drive, Quail Ridge, FL 34610
Lone Star Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful end unit freshly painted and new carpet. The upstairs has a large owners suite with a full upgraded bathroom and 2 closets . Downstairs features an open floorplan with eat in kitchen w/upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops. Enjoy the sunsets on the premium home site overlooking a pond. Close to shopping and the Suncoast Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE have any available units?
15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Quail Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quail Ridge.
Does 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15815 STABLE RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
