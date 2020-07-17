All apartments in Punta Gorda
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

255 West End Dr #3306

255 West End Drive · (941) 255-7200 ext. 608
Location

255 West End Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 255 West End Dr #3306 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
255 West End Dr 3306 - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021... 3 MONTH MINIMUM... FOUNTAIN COURT gated community in Punta Gorda Isles. Immaculate three bedroom, two bath condo professionally decorated on 3rd floor with ELEVATOR. Screened lanai with water view and designer furnishings. Beds are queen, twins and queen sleeper sofa. Heated community pool with spa, exercise facilities, tennis, and gas grills at poolside for your enjoyment. Centrally located for shopping, fishing etc. Close to Ft. Myers and Sarasota Airports. NO PETS OR SMOKING. Call Cole 913-705-0494 for details and to schedule private showing!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 West End Dr #3306 have any available units?
255 West End Dr #3306 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 West End Dr #3306 have?
Some of 255 West End Dr #3306's amenities include gym, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 West End Dr #3306 currently offering any rent specials?
255 West End Dr #3306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 West End Dr #3306 pet-friendly?
No, 255 West End Dr #3306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Punta Gorda.
Does 255 West End Dr #3306 offer parking?
No, 255 West End Dr #3306 does not offer parking.
Does 255 West End Dr #3306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 West End Dr #3306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 West End Dr #3306 have a pool?
Yes, 255 West End Dr #3306 has a pool.
Does 255 West End Dr #3306 have accessible units?
No, 255 West End Dr #3306 does not have accessible units.
Does 255 West End Dr #3306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 West End Dr #3306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 West End Dr #3306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 West End Dr #3306 does not have units with air conditioning.
