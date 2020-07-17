Amenities

gym pool elevator tennis court hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

255 West End Dr 3306 - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021... 3 MONTH MINIMUM... FOUNTAIN COURT gated community in Punta Gorda Isles. Immaculate three bedroom, two bath condo professionally decorated on 3rd floor with ELEVATOR. Screened lanai with water view and designer furnishings. Beds are queen, twins and queen sleeper sofa. Heated community pool with spa, exercise facilities, tennis, and gas grills at poolside for your enjoyment. Centrally located for shopping, fishing etc. Close to Ft. Myers and Sarasota Airports. NO PETS OR SMOKING. Call Cole 913-705-0494 for details and to schedule private showing!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880561)