LEASED JAN - MARCH 2021This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom townhouse is in the heart of Punta Gorda, right next to Fishermen's Village and walking distance to everything that Punta Gorda has to offer! This condo has recently been remodeled with new paint, appliances and flooring and is tastefully decorated to celebrate the Florida lifestyle. Escape on the screened in lanai with a private wooded view.