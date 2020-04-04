9115 Pinebreeze Dr.

Amenities

Must See! - Please Call: Dena Green for more information: 813-420-2627

Beautiful sought after gated community located in Sanctuary at Oak Creek. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus a den, offers over 2200 sq ft. and a nice open floor plan. Some of the upgrades throughout the home include: granite counter tops, garden tub,french doors leading in to the den/office. Sliding glass door lead to the over sized screened in lanai and a beautiful conservation area. Enjoy the privacy that this beautiful backyard has to offer you and the protected wildlife area. This gated community also has many amenities to offer.Community pool, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts and a dog park for your furry friend. Close to 75, Alafia River State Park, Schools, Shopping, Malls and Restaurants. $60 per Adult Application Fee and $75 Tenant Processing Fee after acceptance of applicant(s).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4379722)