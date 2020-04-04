All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:38 AM

9115 Pinebreeze Dr.

9115 Pinebreeze Drive · No Longer Available
Progress Village
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

9115 Pinebreeze Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578
Sanctuary At Oak Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
Must See! - Please Call: Dena Green for more information: 813-420-2627
Beautiful sought after gated community located in Sanctuary at Oak Creek. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus a den, offers over 2200 sq ft. and a nice open floor plan. Some of the upgrades throughout the home include: granite counter tops, garden tub,french doors leading in to the den/office. Sliding glass door lead to the over sized screened in lanai and a beautiful conservation area. Enjoy the privacy that this beautiful backyard has to offer you and the protected wildlife area. This gated community also has many amenities to offer.Community pool, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts and a dog park for your furry friend. Close to 75, Alafia River State Park, Schools, Shopping, Malls and Restaurants. $60 per Adult Application Fee and $75 Tenant Processing Fee after acceptance of applicant(s).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4379722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. have any available units?
9115 Pinebreeze Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. have?
Some of 9115 Pinebreeze Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9115 Pinebreeze Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. offer parking?
No, 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. has a pool.
Does 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9115 Pinebreeze Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

