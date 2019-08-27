8614 White Poplar Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW: 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 3-Car Garage single story home in the gated Harvest Glen Oaks neighborhood. This modern home features hardwood flooring with tile in the kitchen and baths. Extras include ceiling fans and drapes on all windows. Nice side den, formal dining room, family room and eating space in the kitchen. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and a stainless steal appliance package with glass-top range, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave hood and dishwasher. Master bedroom has walk in closet and master bath has twin sinks, granite counter tops, garden tub and large separate shower. Inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The screened patio looks out into the very large fully fenced back yard. No cats per owner - 20lb limit on dogs. Lawn care included in the rent. Tenants must pay HOA $35 to have name added to gate system.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



