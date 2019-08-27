All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

8614 White Poplar Drive

8614 White Poplar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8614 White Poplar Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW: 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 3-Car Garage single story home in the gated Harvest Glen Oaks neighborhood. This modern home features hardwood flooring with tile in the kitchen and baths. Extras include ceiling fans and drapes on all windows. Nice side den, formal dining room, family room and eating space in the kitchen. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and a stainless steal appliance package with glass-top range, side-by-side refrigerator, microwave hood and dishwasher. Master bedroom has walk in closet and master bath has twin sinks, granite counter tops, garden tub and large separate shower. Inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer. The screened patio looks out into the very large fully fenced back yard. No cats per owner - 20lb limit on dogs. Lawn care included in the rent. Tenants must pay HOA $35 to have name added to gate system.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 White Poplar Drive have any available units?
8614 White Poplar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8614 White Poplar Drive have?
Some of 8614 White Poplar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 White Poplar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8614 White Poplar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 White Poplar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8614 White Poplar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8614 White Poplar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8614 White Poplar Drive offers parking.
Does 8614 White Poplar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8614 White Poplar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 White Poplar Drive have a pool?
No, 8614 White Poplar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8614 White Poplar Drive have accessible units?
No, 8614 White Poplar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 White Poplar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 White Poplar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8614 White Poplar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8614 White Poplar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
