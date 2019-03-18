8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE

Amenities

4 bed/3 bath, TRIPLE SPLIT PLAN+DEN/OFFICE/STUDY & 3 CAR garage located in the desired GATED community of Harvest Glen! SALTWATER POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! GRAND DOUBLE DOOR ENTRANCE into the EXTENDED FOYER, 12' ceilings throughout, Decor Insets, GENEROUSLY Sized Office/Study/DEN complimented w/FRENCH DOORS! Dining room offers TRIPLE TRAY Ceiling accented w/CROWN Molding. This Kitchen is ANY CHEFS DREAM! Neutral Corian extended countertops, CUSTOM TILE BACKSPLASH, UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, upgraded hardware and raised breakfast bar overlooking your MASSIVE FAMILY ROOM w/Sliding Glass Doors, Built-in Speakers, custom window treatments that lead to the Covered Lanai overlooking the SCREENED encased POOL w/WATER FEATURE & SUN SHELF & CONSERVATION/SUNSET VIEWS! NO REAR NEIGHBORS! The master suite is OVERSIZED, complimented w/WOOD FLOORING, EMBELLISHED TRAY CEILING adjoined by DOUBLE WALK-IN Closets! Master Bath is offers separated DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, EXTENDED SHOWER and separate Commode Closet. 2nd, 3rd & 4th Bedrooms offer WOOD flooring, amble closet space, ceiling Fans, Crown Molding & Designated Baths with EASY access to the POOL! NO CARPET HERE! UPGRADED lighting & Fans throughout, angled tile, & FRESHLY PAINTED inside & out! LOCATION is convenient to MacDill AFB, I-75, 301, Selmon Expy, New Shopping Centers, Boat Ramps, Brandon Mall & more. TWO DOG LIMIT WELCOME. NO CATS! POOL & LAWN SERVICE PLUS TRASH INCLUDED.