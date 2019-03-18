All apartments in Progress Village
Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:53 AM

8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE

8426 White Poplar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8426 White Poplar Drive, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
4 bed/3 bath, TRIPLE SPLIT PLAN+DEN/OFFICE/STUDY & 3 CAR garage located in the desired GATED community of Harvest Glen! SALTWATER POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! GRAND DOUBLE DOOR ENTRANCE into the EXTENDED FOYER, 12' ceilings throughout, Decor Insets, GENEROUSLY Sized Office/Study/DEN complimented w/FRENCH DOORS! Dining room offers TRIPLE TRAY Ceiling accented w/CROWN Molding. This Kitchen is ANY CHEFS DREAM! Neutral Corian extended countertops, CUSTOM TILE BACKSPLASH, UNDER CABINET LIGHTING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, upgraded hardware and raised breakfast bar overlooking your MASSIVE FAMILY ROOM w/Sliding Glass Doors, Built-in Speakers, custom window treatments that lead to the Covered Lanai overlooking the SCREENED encased POOL w/WATER FEATURE & SUN SHELF & CONSERVATION/SUNSET VIEWS! NO REAR NEIGHBORS! The master suite is OVERSIZED, complimented w/WOOD FLOORING, EMBELLISHED TRAY CEILING adjoined by DOUBLE WALK-IN Closets! Master Bath is offers separated DUAL SINKS, GARDEN TUB, EXTENDED SHOWER and separate Commode Closet. 2nd, 3rd & 4th Bedrooms offer WOOD flooring, amble closet space, ceiling Fans, Crown Molding & Designated Baths with EASY access to the POOL! NO CARPET HERE! UPGRADED lighting & Fans throughout, angled tile, & FRESHLY PAINTED inside & out! LOCATION is convenient to MacDill AFB, I-75, 301, Selmon Expy, New Shopping Centers, Boat Ramps, Brandon Mall & more. TWO DOG LIMIT WELCOME. NO CATS! POOL & LAWN SERVICE PLUS TRASH INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE have any available units?
8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE have?
Some of 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8426 WHITE POPLAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
