Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

7930 Evergreen Creek Ct

7930 Evergreen Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7930 Evergreen Creek Ct, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Oak Creek - Property Id: 174345

BRAND NEW Townhouse 3/2.5/1 for rent. You'll be the first to live in this unit! A spacious great room, open kitchen with island, large rear patio WITH A VIEW OF THE POND, one-car garage! Lots of storage is built into this townhome as well with under stair storage, a large walk in kitchen pantry, separate laundry room, linen closet and 3 bedroom closets. Oak Creek, a friendly, neighborhood community with easy access to the city life of Tampa. Located in Riverview, off Falkenburg Road and U.S. 301, convenient to MacDill Air Force Base, local airports, Tampa's prime shopping centers, and all the major attractions of the Tampa Bay area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174345p
Property Id 174345

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5292285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct have any available units?
7930 Evergreen Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct have?
Some of 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7930 Evergreen Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct offers parking.
Does 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7930 Evergreen Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

