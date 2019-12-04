7930 Evergreen Creek Ct

Amenities
BRAND NEW Townhouse 3/2.5/1 for rent. You'll be the first to live in this unit! A spacious great room, open kitchen with island, large rear patio WITH A VIEW OF THE POND, one-car garage! Lots of storage is built into this townhome as well with under stair storage, a large walk in kitchen pantry, separate laundry room, linen closet and 3 bedroom closets. Oak Creek, a friendly, neighborhood community with easy access to the city life of Tampa. Located in Riverview, off Falkenburg Road and U.S. 301, convenient to MacDill Air Force Base, local airports, Tampa's prime shopping centers, and all the major attractions of the Tampa Bay area.
No Dogs Allowed
