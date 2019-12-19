Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7009 Summer Holly Place Riverview 33578 - PRICE REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES! Enjoy entertaining in this open and spacious kitchen featuring a large center island. This gorgeous townhome offers upgraded design features such as 42 espresso kitchen cabinets, 18 X 18 ceramic tile throughout the first floor/ main living areas & bathrooms upstairs, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel GE kitchen appliances (including refrigerator), GE washer/dryer and a beautifully interior paint color. Just minutes from I-75 and I-4, providing easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment options in Brandon and the rest of Tampa Bay. $75 per adult Re/Max Application fee. Rent is $1500 and security deposit is $1550. Contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Realty Team at 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM if you need additional information.



(RLNE5204186)