Amenities
7009 Summer Holly Place Riverview 33578 - PRICE REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES! Enjoy entertaining in this open and spacious kitchen featuring a large center island. This gorgeous townhome offers upgraded design features such as 42 espresso kitchen cabinets, 18 X 18 ceramic tile throughout the first floor/ main living areas & bathrooms upstairs, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel GE kitchen appliances (including refrigerator), GE washer/dryer and a beautifully interior paint color. Just minutes from I-75 and I-4, providing easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment options in Brandon and the rest of Tampa Bay. $75 per adult Re/Max Application fee. Rent is $1500 and security deposit is $1550. Contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Realty Team at 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM if you need additional information.
(RLNE5204186)