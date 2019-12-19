All apartments in Progress Village
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

7009 Summer Holly Place

7009 Summer Holly Pl · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Summer Holly Pl, Progress Village, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7009 Summer Holly Place Riverview 33578 - PRICE REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES! Enjoy entertaining in this open and spacious kitchen featuring a large center island. This gorgeous townhome offers upgraded design features such as 42 espresso kitchen cabinets, 18 X 18 ceramic tile throughout the first floor/ main living areas & bathrooms upstairs, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel GE kitchen appliances (including refrigerator), GE washer/dryer and a beautifully interior paint color. Just minutes from I-75 and I-4, providing easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment options in Brandon and the rest of Tampa Bay. $75 per adult Re/Max Application fee. Rent is $1500 and security deposit is $1550. Contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Realty Team at 813-325-2457 or email: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM if you need additional information.

(RLNE5204186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Summer Holly Place have any available units?
7009 Summer Holly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Progress Village, FL.
What amenities does 7009 Summer Holly Place have?
Some of 7009 Summer Holly Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Summer Holly Place currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Summer Holly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Summer Holly Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7009 Summer Holly Place is pet friendly.
Does 7009 Summer Holly Place offer parking?
No, 7009 Summer Holly Place does not offer parking.
Does 7009 Summer Holly Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7009 Summer Holly Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Summer Holly Place have a pool?
Yes, 7009 Summer Holly Place has a pool.
Does 7009 Summer Holly Place have accessible units?
No, 7009 Summer Holly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Summer Holly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7009 Summer Holly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7009 Summer Holly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7009 Summer Holly Place does not have units with air conditioning.

