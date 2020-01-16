Amenities
7009 Grand Elm Way Riverview, FL 33578 -Brand New Oak Creek Townhomes - BRAND NEW!!! BE THE FIRST to enjoy entertaining in this open and spacious kitchen featuring a large center island. This gorgeous townhome offers upgraded design features such as 42' White kitchen cabinets, 18 X 18 ceramic tile throughout the first floor/ main living areas & bathrooms upstairs, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel GE kitchen appliances, GE washer/dryer and a beautiful interior paint color. Just minutes from I-75 and I-4. and the Tampa Crosstown Expressway making it a quick commute to Downtown Tampa, Riverwalk, MacDill Airforce Base, Tampa International Airport and so many more great locations in the Tampa Bay area! $75 per adult Re/Max Application fee. Rent is $1500 and security deposit is $1550. Small pet considered with $300 non-refundable pet fee.
(RLNE5359335)