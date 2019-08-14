4728 WOODS LANDING LANE

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Camden Woods home is spacious and bright! Roomy living areas and large bedrooms make this a comfortable family home.



The formal dining room, adjacent to the foyer, greets you at the home’s entrance. The main hallway leads to the large family room which opens up to an open kitchen with eat-in space.



Sliding glass doors lead to the covered lanai and huge backyard. The kitchen boasts recessed lighting, wood cabinets, granite countertops, a prep island, and stainless steel appliances.



Walk up the carpeted stairs you’ll find all three bedrooms and a spacious loft with tray ceilings. The loft makes a great informal living area. The laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs, complete with shelving for storage.



The master bedroom, with several windows and plenty of natural light, is roomy enough for a king-sized bedroom set and has an en-suite bath that includes a dual sink vanity, garden tub, and separate walk-in shower with tile surround.



The remaining bedrooms are comfortably sized and offer lots of natural light. Rich wood laminate flooring covers the dining and family rooms, while neutral tile can be found in the kitchen.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That’s $140.00/mo. in included services!



This cozy home won’t last long. Call to schedule a private showing today!