Home
/
Progress Village, FL
/
8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE

8631 Turnstone Shore Lane · (813) 928-6306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8631 Turnstone Shore Lane, Progress Village, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic city home located in gated Magnolia Park! 2 story with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 1 car garage located in back, It has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to Living room and dining room. Kitchen has all appliances and pantry. Master suite has walk in closet and dual sink. Exceptionally convenient location close to Brandon Town Center, easy access to Crosstown Expressway, freeway I-75, and I-4. Minutes to Tampa Downtown. Ready now. You will be happy that you looked! 3 community pools available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have any available units?
8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have?
Some of 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Progress Village.
Does 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE offers parking.
Does 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE has a pool.
Does 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
