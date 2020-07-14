8631 TURNSTONE SHORE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic city home located in gated Magnolia Park! 2 story with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an attached 1 car garage located in back, It has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to Living room and dining room. Kitchen has all appliances and pantry. Master suite has walk in closet and dual sink. Exceptionally convenient location close to Brandon Town Center, easy access to Crosstown Expressway, freeway I-75, and I-4. Minutes to Tampa Downtown. Ready now. You will be happy that you looked! 3 community pools available.