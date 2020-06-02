All apartments in Princeton
Find more places like 13920 SW 259th Way.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

13920 SW 259th Way

13920 Southwest 259th Street · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13920 Southwest 259th Street, Princeton, FL 33032
Princeton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
new construction
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops. Tile floors throughout; front loader washer/dryer; complete home automation system makes it a Smart Home: control alarm system, skybell video doorbell, smart door lock automation, control thermostat, & “Alexa” … gives you the ability to control all those features remotely from your cell phone.
Fenced patio, 2 assigned parking spaces. Owned free & clear. No association approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13920 SW 259th Way have any available units?
13920 SW 259th Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13920 SW 259th Way have?
Some of 13920 SW 259th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13920 SW 259th Way currently offering any rent specials?
13920 SW 259th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13920 SW 259th Way pet-friendly?
No, 13920 SW 259th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton.
Does 13920 SW 259th Way offer parking?
Yes, 13920 SW 259th Way does offer parking.
Does 13920 SW 259th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13920 SW 259th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13920 SW 259th Way have a pool?
No, 13920 SW 259th Way does not have a pool.
Does 13920 SW 259th Way have accessible units?
No, 13920 SW 259th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13920 SW 259th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13920 SW 259th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13920 SW 259th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13920 SW 259th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
