13920 SW 259th Way

Amenities
Brand new 4 BD/3 1/2 BA townhouse (1 BD/1BA downstairs) built to endure any hurricane safely with ease & comfort: concrete walls & roof, high impact windows & doors. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops. Tile floors throughout; front loader washer/dryer; complete home automation system makes it a Smart Home: control alarm system, skybell video doorbell, smart door lock automation, control thermostat, & “Alexa” … gives you the ability to control all those features remotely from your cell phone.
Fenced patio, 2 assigned parking spaces. Owned free & clear. No association approval.