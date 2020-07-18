All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
12938 SW Lake Fern Cir
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

12938 SW Lake Fern Cir

12938 SW Lake Fern Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12938 SW Lake Fern Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New, unfurnished 2/2 plus den. Brand new appliances with a automated 2 port garage attached to house. Single family/duplex.

Quite, safe community in Port St. Lucie.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have any available units?
12938 SW Lake Fern Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port St. Lucie, FL.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
Is 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12938 SW Lake Fern Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir pet-friendly?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir offers parking.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have a pool?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have accessible units?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane
Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952

Similar Pages

Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with ParkingPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pools
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLWest Melbourne, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University