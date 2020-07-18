Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Port St. Lucie
Find more places like 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Port St. Lucie, FL
/
12938 SW Lake Fern Cir
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12938 SW Lake Fern Cir
12938 SW Lake Fern Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port St. Lucie
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12938 SW Lake Fern Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New, unfurnished 2/2 plus den. Brand new appliances with a automated 2 port garage attached to house. Single family/duplex.
Quite, safe community in Port St. Lucie.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have any available units?
12938 SW Lake Fern Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Port St. Lucie, FL
.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Port St. Lucie Rent Report
.
Is 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12938 SW Lake Fern Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir pet-friendly?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie
.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir offers parking.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have a pool?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have accessible units?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12938 SW Lake Fern Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane
Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Similar Pages
Port St. Lucie 1 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
Port St. Lucie Apartments with Parking
Port St. Lucie Apartments with Pools
Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Palm Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Melbourne, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Wellington, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Palm Springs, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FL
Stuart, FL
Palm Beach, FL
North Palm Beach, FL
Jensen Beach, FL
Lake Park, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University