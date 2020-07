Amenities

1087 Southwest Alcantarra Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by DORIS GIBB, Ibero Property Management And Real Estate Services, (561) 352-8150. Available from: 06/23/2020. No pets allowed. MUST SEE!!! DREAM HOME! STUNNING NEW CONSTRUCTION JUST COMPLETED. LOTS OF UPGRADES, IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. TILE THROUGHOUT, CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LARGE SCREENED IN PATIO. INCLUDES FLAT SCREEN TV MOUNTED IN THE LIVING ROOM AREA. ADT SECURITY AND LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. CALL DORIS (561) 352-8150 Listing Courtesy of Ibero Property Management and Real Estate Services [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3599728 ]