/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:38 AM
103 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Port Salerno, FL
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
4843 SE Bollard Avenue
4843 Southeast Bollard Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Beautiful villa, in Rocky Point area, in Port Salerno. You can see the intracoastal from the driveway and you can go to the docks and local restaurants and conveniences. It is beautifully, tastefully fully furnished everything, including..
Results within 1 mile of Port Salerno
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
6116 SE Riverboat Drive
6116 Southeast Riverboat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
LIKE NEW, FULLY FURNISHED 2br/2.5bth, 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE FANS. READY TO MOVE-IN : fully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, pergo & tiles on first floor,carpet in bedrooms and stairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3225 SE Mimosa Street
3225 Southeast Mimosa Street, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Single family home in Hibiscus Park. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Screened patio. Interior freshly painted. 1st month, last month and sec. deposited required for move in .
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5771 SE Windsong Lane
5771 Southeast Windsong Lane, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
Come check out this awesome, furnished, 2 story rental in Stuart's beautiful Emerald Lakes. This private, gated community offers a clubhouse, community pool, tennis, many scenic walking paths, and much more. This townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Port Salerno
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4289 SW Pine Cove Court
4289 Southwest Pine Cove Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful home in Stuart. It is a 2/2 in the White Marsh Community. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MAPLE CABINET UPPERS, TILE THRU OUT LIVING AREA. GREAT LOCATION, GATED COMMUNITY, POOL, CABANA. NO PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8544 SE Retreat Drive
8544 Southeast Retreat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Easy to view. Clean, clean. Everything is like new. NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric, water & upgrades to cable. Tenant must have content insurance.4 Months only. HOA Rules.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue
8957 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1156 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue in Hobe Sound. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
443 SE Fini Drive
443 Southeast Fini Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1235 sqft
Super cute and clean two, but possible three bedroom half duplex. No carpet, super clean home with fenced yard and large backyard shed/ workshop. The back den could be a third bedroom with its own bathroom.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2758 SE Birmingham Drive
2758 SE Birmingham Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1280 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE THIS 2/2.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER CARPET, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. PROPERTY BACKS UP TO THE PRESERVES. WATER AND CABLE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4680 NE Sandpebble Trace
4680 Northeast Sandpebble Trace, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1032 sqft
Available immediately for an annual rental! Direct wide river views! Fully furnished and freshly painted. Screened porch offers gorgeous sunsets. Sandpebble has pool, clubhouse, beach access, tennis and more....
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term or annual rental.
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
391 NE Plantation Road
391 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1450 sqft
Steps to the beach. Views of Golf Course and Lakes. Beautifully decorated. 2BR/2BA Beachwalk in community of IRP. 2nd floor unit with oversize glass/screen lanai. Fully furnished and stocked w/kitchen supplies, linens and accessories.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
801 SE Central Parkway
801 Southeast Central Parkway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
963 sqft
This light, bright, spacious & well-maintained second floor 2/2 end unit at desirable, centrally located Towne Park North is now available! This lovely condo features updated bathrooms, new paint, laminate floors throughout and loads of natural
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
20 NE Plantation Road
20 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
This elegant riverfront retreat designed by Patty Downing Interiors sleeps up to 8 guests! Generously sized 2/2 unit features two master suites and third floor full river views.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5602 NE Gulfstream Way
5602 Gulfstream Way, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
873 sqft
At the beach. Gorgeous 2bd/2ba renovated IRP condo at Hutchinson Island Beach. 2nd Floor with screened in patio overlooks the golf course and pond.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Boulevard
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Charming unit, fully furnished, clean and ready for immediate occupancy in the Sailfish Capital Of The World. Vista Pines offers the best of both worlds providing an active monthly calendar of activities.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
53 MEAD Place
53 Southeast Mead Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1131 sqft
NICE 2/1.5 HALF DUPLEX WITH BIG FAMILY RM AND A SCREENED PORCH PLUS AN INSIDE LAUNDRY RM IN FISHERMAN COVE
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6948 SE Delegate Street
6948 Southeast Delegate Street, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Annual furnished rental. This very spacious 2/2 in a 55+ Association boasts a family room and oversized screened front porch. All appliances including washer and dryer. Very clean and bright.
Similar Pages
Port Salerno 1 BedroomsPort Salerno 2 BedroomsPort Salerno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Salerno 3 BedroomsPort Salerno Apartments with Balcony
Port Salerno Apartments with GaragePort Salerno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Salerno Apartments with ParkingPort Salerno Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FL
Riviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FL