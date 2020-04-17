All apartments in Port Salerno
5280 SE Seascape Way
5280 SE Seascape Way

5280 Southeast Seascape Way · (772) 284-5728
Location

5280 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL 34997
Port Salerno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the tranquil, private community of Seascape. End unit!! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with beautiful screen porch off of master. Living area, kitchen, Den/bedroom, bath, laundry on first floor, with screen porch off of living area! Beautiful trees and green space surround this home and community. Nearby you'll find you are close to the intracoastal waterway, parks, marinas and great dining, all in Rocky Point! (Sorry NO Pets! No Motorcycles or commercial vehicles.) First month rent, Last month rent and Security deposit are required. If you are looking for quiet, tranquil, and relaxing, this is the place to be!!! Come, kick back and enjoy PEACE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5280 SE Seascape Way have any available units?
5280 SE Seascape Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5280 SE Seascape Way currently offering any rent specials?
5280 SE Seascape Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5280 SE Seascape Way pet-friendly?
No, 5280 SE Seascape Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Salerno.
Does 5280 SE Seascape Way offer parking?
No, 5280 SE Seascape Way does not offer parking.
Does 5280 SE Seascape Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5280 SE Seascape Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5280 SE Seascape Way have a pool?
No, 5280 SE Seascape Way does not have a pool.
Does 5280 SE Seascape Way have accessible units?
No, 5280 SE Seascape Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5280 SE Seascape Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5280 SE Seascape Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5280 SE Seascape Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5280 SE Seascape Way does not have units with air conditioning.
