5280 SE Seascape Way

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the tranquil, private community of Seascape. End unit!! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with beautiful screen porch off of master. Living area, kitchen, Den/bedroom, bath, laundry on first floor, with screen porch off of living area! Beautiful trees and green space surround this home and community. Nearby you'll find you are close to the intracoastal waterway, parks, marinas and great dining, all in Rocky Point! (Sorry NO Pets! No Motorcycles or commercial vehicles.) First month rent, Last month rent and Security deposit are required. If you are looking for quiet, tranquil, and relaxing, this is the place to be!!! Come, kick back and enjoy PEACE!!