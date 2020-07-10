/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
76 Apartments for rent in Ponce Inlet, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4624 Harbour Village Boulevard
4624 Harbour Village Boulevard, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1339 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL UNIT Nicely furnished large 2/2 Harbour Village condo nestled between the Intercoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean. With views of the Intercoastal Waterway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4650 Links Village Drive
4650 Links Village Dr, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2195 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1 Beautiful 3/3 condo in the popular Links @ Harbour Village!***2400 Sq Ft***Spacious Master Suite with Balcony access, large walk in custom closets***walk in shower and Roman tub in Master Bath***Gated community amenities include,9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4790 S Atlantic Ave C301
4790 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
4790 S Atlantic Ave C301 Available 07/15/20 Partially furnished townhome in Ponce Inlet - 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PARTIALLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN FISHERMAN'S VILLAGE, A QUIET COMMUNITY LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PONCE INLET.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4555 S Atlantic Avenue
4555 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2065 sqft
Newly renovated 5th floor, 3 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Condo, in Towers 4, with new porcelain tile floor from the entrance to the living room terrace, new kitchen lighting and appliances, new living room furniture, and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms!Enjoy
Results within 1 mile of Ponce Inlet
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth Mobile Estates
5407 Rogers Ave
5407 Rogers Avenue, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Pet friendly mobile home In Port Orange - Modern 2008 mobile home near US1. No age restrictions. Small pet ok. Fenced patio and dog run. Storage shed. Vaulted ceilings. Dishwasher and inside washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Ponce Inlet
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
209 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,137
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
29 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$989
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
43 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3727 south atlantic ave
3727 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$900
315 sqft
$900 - Studio for Rent Daytona Beach Shores - Property Id: 310253 Daytona Beach Shores, FL studio condo for rent, right on the beach! $900/month All utilities including water, electricity, cable and internet are INCLUDED Condo located on second
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3333 S Atlantic Avenue
3333 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short Term Rental in Volusia County is Open for Business! Fully Furnished Direct Ocean Front Condo for Short Term or Long Term Rent.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
711 S Atlantic Avenue
711 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1785 sqft
A PERFECT VACATION HOME. BEAUTIFUL, OCEANFRONT CONDO. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED AND FURNISHED. RELAX & ENJOY
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge
1806 Masoud Court
1806 Masoud Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1977 sqft
Lake Front Waters Edge Beauty!!New Tile Floorings throughout.House is located in a nice and quite cul-de -sac .Split floor plan, Grand room with sliding doors to covered lanai, fans in all rooms , washer, dryer , fridge, nice size pantry .
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1162 sqft
Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceilings and no one living above. An end unit right off the parking lot. Featuring washer and dryer plus a nice screened balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3245 S Atlantic Avenue
3245 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2326 sqft
COME TO ENJOY THE LUXURY AT OCEAN FRONT BUILDING WITH LOTS OF AMENITIES , FULLY ELEGANT FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM & 3 BATHROOM WITH FANTASTIC OCEAN VIEW FROM OVER SIZE BALCONY WITH BUILT IN GIRL , FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTER,
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
823 E 21st Ave
823 East 21st Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1944 sqft
Short walk to Beach! Private 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a tranquil backyard! Beautiful home with lots of space! Master bedroom has a queen bed, on suite bath and lots of closet space. Guest rooms feature a queen, 2 twins and a futon.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
829 E 12th Ave
829 12th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2522 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Washer/Dryer in home.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1543 sqft
Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204
443 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1128 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on Bouchelle Island, just $2,500/mo.