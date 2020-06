4790 S Atlantic Ave C301

Amenities

Partially furnished townhome in Ponce Inlet - 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PARTIALLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN FISHERMAN'S VILLAGE, A QUIET COMMUNITY LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PONCE INLET. THIS TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IS ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE NO DRIVE BEACH, INCLUDES WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE HAS AN INSIDE WASHER & DRYER. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS, 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS, AND 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED.

SECURITY DEPOSIT- $1325.00/ BACKGROUND CHECK $50 PER ADULT PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE.

CALL LISA DISARIO DIRECT FOR MORE INFORMATION 386-295-1131 WITH OCEANS LUXURY REALTY FULL SERVICE, LLC.



$150 ADMINISTRATIVE FEE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5853378)