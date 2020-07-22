All apartments in Plant City
Find more places like 904 E Tomlin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plant City, FL
/
904 E Tomlin St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

904 E Tomlin St

904 East Tomlin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plant City
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

904 East Tomlin Street, Plant City, FL 33563

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
Great 2/2 house for rent in Plant City! - This house has everything needed featuring laminate flooring throughout, dining room off of kitchen, plenty of cabinet space in kitchen, charming freestanding tub in bathroom, and washer and dryer hookups. Comes complete with a large fenced in backyard and storage! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Plant City will be available soon but won't last long so call to set up a showing!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4322433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 E Tomlin St have any available units?
904 E Tomlin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plant City, FL.
How much is rent in Plant City, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plant City Rent Report.
What amenities does 904 E Tomlin St have?
Some of 904 E Tomlin St's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 E Tomlin St currently offering any rent specials?
904 E Tomlin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 E Tomlin St pet-friendly?
No, 904 E Tomlin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plant City.
Does 904 E Tomlin St offer parking?
No, 904 E Tomlin St does not offer parking.
Does 904 E Tomlin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 E Tomlin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 E Tomlin St have a pool?
No, 904 E Tomlin St does not have a pool.
Does 904 E Tomlin St have accessible units?
Yes, 904 E Tomlin St has accessible units.
Does 904 E Tomlin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 E Tomlin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Park Road
2120 Village Park Rd
Plant City, FL 33563
Plantation at Walden Lake
1400 Plantation Blvd
Plant City, FL 33566
Century Lakehouse
3003 S Frontage Rd
Plant City, FL 33566

Similar Pages

Plant City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPlant City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Plant City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPlant City Apartments with Balconies
Plant City Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLCelebration, FLSouth Bradenton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg