904 E Tomlin St

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible

Great 2/2 house for rent in Plant City! - This house has everything needed featuring laminate flooring throughout, dining room off of kitchen, plenty of cabinet space in kitchen, charming freestanding tub in bathroom, and washer and dryer hookups. Comes complete with a large fenced in backyard and storage! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Plant City will be available soon but won't last long so call to set up a showing!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



