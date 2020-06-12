/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
182 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pine Island Center, FL
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
506 NW 38th PL
506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent! This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.
1 Unit Available
4256 Pine Island RD NW
4256 Pine Island Road Northwest, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Short Term Vacation Rental Only Matlacha at its finest!! This stunningly updated 3 bed 2 bath home comfortably sleeps 6.
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
11958 Royal Tee CIR
11958 Royal Tee Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Elegant Royal Tee Villa- Start your Florida Vacation. This home has everything. Florida living at its finest! Located in one of the best golf communities in SW Cape Coral. Beautiful heated Pool with Hot Tub and specious lanai overlooking golf course.
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11467 Island AVE
11467 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Welcome to this brand new home, the Island Shanty! Click link for 3D tour.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
4323 NW 24th TER
4323 Northwest 24th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2931 Surfside BLVD
2931 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental.This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Southwest of Cape Coral in the spreader canals on intersecting gulf access canals. This home is a NO smoking home.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
1031 NW 35th AVE
1031 Northwest 35th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to Villa Patricia: A brand new 4-bedroom home that is nestled in the quiet area of NW Cape Coral.
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2579 3rd ST
2579 Third Street, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Outstanding stilt home with an incredible view. Spacious three bedroom, three bath with flexible floor plan. The view from the Crow's Nest may be the best in Matlacha.
Burnt Store
1 Unit Available
105 SW 39th PL
105 Southwest 39th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.
Pelican
1 Unit Available
2805 SW 29th AVE
2805 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,371
This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will no consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Tilly is a completely renovated home in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral.
1 Unit Available
7224 Kreamers DR
7224 Kreamers Drive, Bokeelia, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 agricultural acres with 3 bedroom 2 bath furnished home for lease. Beautiful grounds with 2 lakes and outdoor seating areas, butterfly gardens, peace and serenity. Large master with walk in closet and huge bathroom with tub and walk in shower.
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1431 sqft
Lease with Option to Purchase Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1128 SW 11th CT
1128 Southwest 11th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month.
1 Unit Available
3312 Sunset Key Circle - unit C
3312 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2255 sqft
QUINTIESSENTIAL RESORT STYLE FURNISHED CONDO - * 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath, 2-Car Garage with Den * Over 220 sq ft under air * Gated Community * Heated Pool with Spa * Water views * Marina with dry and wet docks * Golf Course * Tennis Courts *
Mariner
1 Unit Available
722 NW Douglas Cir
722 Northwest Douglas Circle, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!
Mariner
1 Unit Available
323 NW 20th Ter
323 Northwest 20th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry and stainless steel appliances!
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1423 NW 1st Ave
1423 Northwest 1st Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1793 sqft
This home offers a spacious great room concept with three bedrooms, plus den, two bathrooms, laundry room and two car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances!
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2473 Verdmont Ct
2473 Verdmont Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2031 sqft
Do you want to impress your friends and family with the Sandoval address? Well this is a great place to start! PLUS...
1 Unit Available
3321 Sunset Key Cir Unit 303
3321 Sunset Key Circle, Burnt Store Marina, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1957 sqft
ENJOY the winter months relaxing on the screened lanai and gazing out at the expansive view of Charlotte Harbor watching BOATERS, WILDLIFE AND SUNSETS. This 3BR/3BA condo boasts an inviting master bedroom with views of the harbor.
Mariner
1 Unit Available
1103 NW 18th ST
1103 Northwest 18th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC HAS BOOKINGS ON HOLD....CHECK BACK AT A LATER DATE
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1305 SW 18th TER
1305 Southwest 18th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a den AND a bonus room for rent in the highly desired area of SW Cape Coral. Over 2000 sq ft plus a large screened in lanai off the rear of the home.
Hancock
1 Unit Available
514 SE 20 ST
514 Southeast 20th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 514 SE 20 ST in Cape Coral. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pelican
1 Unit Available
132 El Dorado PKY W
132 El Dorado Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Vacation Rental - Direct Access Pool home, with boat lift for an additional fee 2021 BOOKED - other dates available July 15 - Direct Access to Gulf SOUTHERN EXPOSURE SHORT TERM RENTAL 3 Bedroom 2 bath pool home.
