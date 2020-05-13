All apartments in Pine Castle
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9

6932 Country Corner Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6932 Country Corner Lane, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2/2.5 Two Story Condo with 1 Car Garage in Country Corners - Orlando. Available Now! - Updated 2/2.5 two story condo with a 1 car garage is Available Now! Located in the quiet Country Corners community just outside of the Belle Isle area in Orlando. This cozy condo has updated wood floors on the first floor and shag berber carpet upstairs. Fresh neutral paint flows throughout. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and overlooks the dining room. The living area features a beautiful brick fireplace and the oversized covered and screened back patio is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. A half bath is conveniently located on the first floor for guests. Upstairs, you will find a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and a remodeled bath with tasteful modern fixtures, a large shower and a private toilet. The roomy second bedroom also has a large closet, remodeled bath and an additional storage closet. This home is centrally located, 10 mins to downtown, Orlando International Airport, and very close to Lake Conway. Washer and dryer hookups only. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5676869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 have any available units?
6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 have?
Some of 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 pet-friendly?
No, 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 offers parking.
Does 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 have a pool?
No, 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 does not have a pool.
Does 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9 does not have units with air conditioning.

