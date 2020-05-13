6932 Country Corner Ln Unit 9

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2/2.5 Two Story Condo with 1 Car Garage in Country Corners - Orlando. Available Now! - Updated 2/2.5 two story condo with a 1 car garage is Available Now! Located in the quiet Country Corners community just outside of the Belle Isle area in Orlando. This cozy condo has updated wood floors on the first floor and shag berber carpet upstairs. Fresh neutral paint flows throughout. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and overlooks the dining room. The living area features a beautiful brick fireplace and the oversized covered and screened back patio is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. A half bath is conveniently located on the first floor for guests. Upstairs, you will find a large master bedroom with a walk in closet and a remodeled bath with tasteful modern fixtures, a large shower and a private toilet. The roomy second bedroom also has a large closet, remodeled bath and an additional storage closet. This home is centrally located, 10 mins to downtown, Orlando International Airport, and very close to Lake Conway. Washer and dryer hookups only. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5676869)