6691 CHERRY GROVE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful, Look no further, this stately 6 bedroom, 5.1 bath home is the one! From your columned front entry to your 2-story foyer, you'll be imagining the look on your guests faces as they take in your elegant formal living and dining rooms. Lead them to your stylish kitchen and family room to relax and enjoy the views. Imagine tranquil afternoons spent with music of the gentle waves lapping along the shore of Bay Lake as the sunlight glints off the water. Turn the action up a notch by visiting the clubhouse just 2 doors down with the community pool, interactive water features, playground and fishing pier. If you must leave your gated community, great shopping and dining are moments away with the Florida Mall, or hop on the nearby 528 for easy access to the airport, I-4, theme parks Disney, and anywhere you want to be. let this one get away! All information recorded in the MLS is intended to be accurate but cannot be guaranteed, *If exact square footage or room sizes are a concern, unit should be independently measured ***