All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:52 AM

6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD

6568 Lake Gloria Shores Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6568 Lake Gloria Shores Boulevard, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gated Community Lake Gloria Shores is very close to downtown and all major highways shopping dining and area attractions. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is perfectly located. High ceilings throughout and open floorplan make this home ideal for family or entertaining. car garage and screened in patio just add to the relaxing feel of the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD have any available units?
6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6568 LAKE GLORIA SHORES BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 BedroomsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Apartments with PoolPine Castle Furnished Apartments
Pine Castle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology