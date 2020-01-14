5712 Lacona Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home off Oak Ridge Road - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home off Oak Ridge Road near Orange Avenue. Spacious rooms with wood flooring throughout and a large living/dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The hallway bathroom has a full bathtub and the master has a full bathroom with a corner tub, walk-in shower and double sinks. A covered carport provides extra space in addition to the driveway, and leads into a mud room with lots of space for a full-size washer and dryer.



Located off Oak Ridge Road near Orange Avenue, Pine Castle, Edgewood, Oak Ridge Road, the 528, I-4, and only a short drive to (SODO) South Of Downtown Orlando.



Please note:

Tenant is responsible for lawn care.

Back yard will be cleared and house cleaned prior to occupancy.

Jetted tub provided as-is, landlord may not repair or replace jet system.



(RLNE5404070)