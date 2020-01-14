All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 5712 Lacona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
5712 Lacona Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

5712 Lacona Drive

5712 Lacona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5712 Lacona Drive, Pine Castle, FL 32839
Pine Castle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home off Oak Ridge Road - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home off Oak Ridge Road near Orange Avenue. Spacious rooms with wood flooring throughout and a large living/dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The hallway bathroom has a full bathtub and the master has a full bathroom with a corner tub, walk-in shower and double sinks. A covered carport provides extra space in addition to the driveway, and leads into a mud room with lots of space for a full-size washer and dryer.

Located off Oak Ridge Road near Orange Avenue, Pine Castle, Edgewood, Oak Ridge Road, the 528, I-4, and only a short drive to (SODO) South Of Downtown Orlando.

Please note:
Tenant is responsible for lawn care.
Back yard will be cleared and house cleaned prior to occupancy.
Jetted tub provided as-is, landlord may not repair or replace jet system.

(RLNE5404070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Lacona Drive have any available units?
5712 Lacona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 5712 Lacona Drive have?
Some of 5712 Lacona Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Lacona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Lacona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Lacona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5712 Lacona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5712 Lacona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5712 Lacona Drive offers parking.
Does 5712 Lacona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5712 Lacona Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Lacona Drive have a pool?
No, 5712 Lacona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Lacona Drive have accessible units?
No, 5712 Lacona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Lacona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5712 Lacona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 Lacona Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 Lacona Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPine Castle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pine Castle 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FL
Port St. John, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology