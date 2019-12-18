All apartments in Pine Castle
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107

442 W Oak Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

442 W Oak Ridge Rd, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for your next home? Well, it's here!

Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable, stylish, and still affordable. Apply today and you could move-in immediately into your brand new home!

Plus, ask us about our limited-time first month's rent special. Units are limited.

Apply Today, Lease Today. Take advantage of this limited-time special by calling us now. Enjoy our exclusive move-in special by paying just $99 for the first month's rent!

*Apartment styles may vary. | Price ranges from $900-$950.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 have any available units?
442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 have?
Some of 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 currently offering any rent specials?
442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 is pet friendly.
Does 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 offer parking?
Yes, 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 offers parking.
Does 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 have a pool?
Yes, 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 has a pool.
Does 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 have accessible units?
No, 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107 has units with air conditioning.

