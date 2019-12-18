442 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for your next home? Well, it's here!



Starting at just $900/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable, stylish, and still affordable. Apply today and you could move-in immediately into your brand new home!



Plus, ask us about our limited-time first month's rent special. Units are limited.



Apply Today, Lease Today. Take advantage of this limited-time special by calling us now. Enjoy our exclusive move-in special by paying just $99 for the first month's rent!



*Apartment styles may vary. | Price ranges from $900-$950.