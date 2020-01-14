All apartments in Pine Castle
Pine Castle, FL
424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206
Last updated January 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206

424 W Oak Ridge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

424 W Oak Ridge Rd, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Apply Today, Lease Today!

Looking for your next home? Well, here it is! Starting at just $925/month, our spacious one bedroom apartments are comfortable and stylish, yet still affordable. Apply today and you could move-in to your brand new home, immediately!

Call today and ask us about our limited-time rent special!
*Please note the pictures reflect the actual apartment listed. Units are limited.

South Ridge Apartments
440 West Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, Florida 32809
www.southridgeapartmentsorlando.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 have any available units?
424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 have?
Some of 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 currently offering any rent specials?
424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 pet-friendly?
No, 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 offer parking?
No, 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 does not offer parking.
Does 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 have a pool?
No, 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 does not have a pool.
Does 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 have accessible units?
No, 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #206 has units with air conditioning.
