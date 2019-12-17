Rent Calculator
Pine Castle, FL
420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204
Last updated December 17 2019
420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204
420 Oak Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
420 Oak Ridge Road, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Available TODAY! Call now to schedule a viewing. PLUS, pay only $99 for the first month's rent.
---
Get $100 off your rent for your first lease! Find out how.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have any available units?
420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Castle, FL
.
What amenities does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have?
Some of 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 currently offering any rent specials?
420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 is pet friendly.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 offer parking?
Yes, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 offers parking.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have a pool?
Yes, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 has a pool.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have accessible units?
No, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 has units with air conditioning.
