All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204
Last updated December 17 2019 at 9:02 AM

420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204

420 Oak Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

420 Oak Ridge Road, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Available TODAY! Call now to schedule a viewing. PLUS, pay only $99 for the first month's rent.
---
Get $100 off your rent for your first lease! Find out how.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have any available units?
420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have?
Some of 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 currently offering any rent specials?
420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 is pet friendly.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 offer parking?
Yes, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 offers parking.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have a pool?
Yes, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 has a pool.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have accessible units?
No, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 West Oak Ridge Rd | Apt #204 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 BedroomsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Apartments with PoolPine Castle Furnished Apartments
Pine Castle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology