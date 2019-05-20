All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 1322 Hoffner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
1322 Hoffner Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:15 PM

1322 Hoffner Avenue

1322 Hoffner Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1322 Hoffner Ave, Pine Castle, FL 32809

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
utilities are included Great location and beautiful property which is located within walking distance to the Lake Conway boat ramp as well as Cornerstone Charter Academy. Kitchen has just been completely remodeled with new appliances, cabinets, tile and granite counter tops. It has hardwood floors and tile throughout. The front enclosed entry porch is a screened Florida room, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. This charming home is surrounded by a park-like setting of well over an acre of land with majestic oaks and palms making it a unique oasis just south of downtown on scenic Hoffner road. Not only does this home have plenty of open land, but surrounding the area is the pristine Conway chain of lakes. The boat ramp is just two blocks away, giving you the opportunity to enjoy the lake lifestyle without leaving the area. On top of all the wonderful property features, it is also located just 3 blocks from Cornerstone Charter Academy which is an A+ rated community charter school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Hoffner Avenue have any available units?
1322 Hoffner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 1322 Hoffner Avenue have?
Some of 1322 Hoffner Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Hoffner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Hoffner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Hoffner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1322 Hoffner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 1322 Hoffner Avenue offer parking?
No, 1322 Hoffner Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1322 Hoffner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Hoffner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Hoffner Avenue have a pool?
No, 1322 Hoffner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Hoffner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1322 Hoffner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Hoffner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Hoffner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 Hoffner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 Hoffner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 BedroomsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Apartments with PoolPine Castle Furnished Apartments
Pine Castle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology