1322 Hoffner Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

utilities are included Great location and beautiful property which is located within walking distance to the Lake Conway boat ramp as well as Cornerstone Charter Academy. Kitchen has just been completely remodeled with new appliances, cabinets, tile and granite counter tops. It has hardwood floors and tile throughout. The front enclosed entry porch is a screened Florida room, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. This charming home is surrounded by a park-like setting of well over an acre of land with majestic oaks and palms making it a unique oasis just south of downtown on scenic Hoffner road. Not only does this home have plenty of open land, but surrounding the area is the pristine Conway chain of lakes. The boat ramp is just two blocks away, giving you the opportunity to enjoy the lake lifestyle without leaving the area. On top of all the wonderful property features, it is also located just 3 blocks from Cornerstone Charter Academy which is an A+ rated community charter school.