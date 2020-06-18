All apartments in Pine Castle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1023 E Buchanon Ave

1023 East Buchanon Avenue · (407) 629-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1023 East Buchanon Avenue, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1023 E. Buchanon - B · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
One Bedroom One Bath Fully Furnished Long Term Rental - The property is close to every attraction and the Orlando International Airport. Located in a safe neighborhood. Key-less digital lock. Includes living area, dining area, full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, washer/dryer. Free secure WIFI. Parking for up to 2 cars. ROKU TV has Netflix and allows streaming from your existing accounts such as Hulu. YouTube, HBO etc. (There is no cable tv)
Orlando International Airport – 6 miles The Florida Mall – 3 miles Amway Center – 6 miles Lake Eola – 6 miles Orlando Downtown – 7 miles Universal Studios – 7 miles Orange County Convention Center – 10 miles SeaWorld – 11 miles Disney Springs – 16 miles Epcot – 17 miles UCF College of Medicine – 13 miles Animal Kingdom – 21 miles Wekiva Springs – 21 miles
Amenities Kitchen Air conditioning Heating Hair dryer Hangers Iron Washer Dryer Hot water TV Private entrance Shampoo Linens Extra pillows and blankets Wifi Laptop-friendly workspace Microwave Coffee maker Refrigerator Dishwasher Dishes and silverware Cooking basics Oven Stove Free parking on premises Single level home BIG Backyard

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 E Buchanon Ave have any available units?
1023 E Buchanon Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1023 E Buchanon Ave have?
Some of 1023 E Buchanon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 E Buchanon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1023 E Buchanon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 E Buchanon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1023 E Buchanon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 1023 E Buchanon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1023 E Buchanon Ave does offer parking.
Does 1023 E Buchanon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 E Buchanon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 E Buchanon Ave have a pool?
No, 1023 E Buchanon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1023 E Buchanon Ave have accessible units?
No, 1023 E Buchanon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 E Buchanon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 E Buchanon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 E Buchanon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1023 E Buchanon Ave has units with air conditioning.
