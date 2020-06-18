1023 E Buchanon Ave

Amenities

One Bedroom One Bath Fully Furnished Long Term Rental - The property is close to every attraction and the Orlando International Airport. Located in a safe neighborhood. Key-less digital lock. Includes living area, dining area, full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, washer/dryer. Free secure WIFI. Parking for up to 2 cars. ROKU TV has Netflix and allows streaming from your existing accounts such as Hulu. YouTube, HBO etc. (There is no cable tv)

Orlando International Airport – 6 miles The Florida Mall – 3 miles Amway Center – 6 miles Lake Eola – 6 miles Orlando Downtown – 7 miles Universal Studios – 7 miles Orange County Convention Center – 10 miles SeaWorld – 11 miles Disney Springs – 16 miles Epcot – 17 miles UCF College of Medicine – 13 miles Animal Kingdom – 21 miles Wekiva Springs – 21 miles

Amenities Kitchen Air conditioning Heating Hair dryer Hangers Iron Washer Dryer Hot water TV Private entrance Shampoo Linens Extra pillows and blankets Wifi Laptop-friendly workspace Microwave Coffee maker Refrigerator Dishwasher Dishes and silverware Cooking basics Oven Stove Free parking on premises Single level home BIG Backyard



No Pets Allowed



