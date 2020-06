Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Beautiful waterfront complex in Southeast Pensacola. Close to downtown and a short drive to the beach! Come see this two bedroom and two bath ground floor condo in Bayview Terrace. This condo is super cute and it features tile flooring throughout. It's light and bright and has a large living room with separate dining area. The kitchen is fully equipped and includes a built in microwave! The pass through over the sink gives it a more spacious feel. Both bedrooms are nice sizes and the master has an attached bath with walk in shower. Ceiling fans in every room! Tenants are not allowed to have pets per association. Enjoy the views of the Bay from your window and front door. No W/D hookups in unit but only a few doors down from the on-site laundry area and the pool. Water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance is included in your rental rate~ This waterfront condo is occupied and will be ready for move in June 6, 2020!!