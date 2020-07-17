4810 E CREIGHTON RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Ranch-Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable northeast Pensacola located off Creighton Rd. House has separate entrance off Christy Dr. which provides easy access to 2nd driveway and side entry 2-Car Garage! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas as well as all 3 bedrooms. Tile flooring everywhere else! No carpets here! House is over 2100 SF and features a large living room with closet (or 4th bedroom), formal dining room, and huge 27x20 den or game room. Over-sized garage with workshop and space to store your boat or other toys! Remodeled kitchen, tiled, with custom built pantry & dishwasher, fridge, and stove. Larger bedrooms. Covered deck on back- great for entertaining! Fenced in portion in backyard. Pets accepted on owners approval with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet (no aggressive breeds considered). Home is occupied and will be available for move in August 18, 2020!