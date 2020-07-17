All apartments in Pensacola
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

4810 E CREIGHTON RD

4810 Creighton Road · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL 32504
Scenic Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Ranch-Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in desirable northeast Pensacola located off Creighton Rd. House has separate entrance off Christy Dr. which provides easy access to 2nd driveway and side entry 2-Car Garage! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas as well as all 3 bedrooms. Tile flooring everywhere else! No carpets here! House is over 2100 SF and features a large living room with closet (or 4th bedroom), formal dining room, and huge 27x20 den or game room. Over-sized garage with workshop and space to store your boat or other toys! Remodeled kitchen, tiled, with custom built pantry & dishwasher, fridge, and stove. Larger bedrooms. Covered deck on back- great for entertaining! Fenced in portion in backyard. Pets accepted on owners approval with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet (no aggressive breeds considered). Home is occupied and will be available for move in August 18, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 E CREIGHTON RD have any available units?
4810 E CREIGHTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pensacola, FL.
What amenities does 4810 E CREIGHTON RD have?
Some of 4810 E CREIGHTON RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 E CREIGHTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
4810 E CREIGHTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 E CREIGHTON RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 E CREIGHTON RD is pet friendly.
Does 4810 E CREIGHTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 4810 E CREIGHTON RD offers parking.
Does 4810 E CREIGHTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 E CREIGHTON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 E CREIGHTON RD have a pool?
No, 4810 E CREIGHTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 4810 E CREIGHTON RD have accessible units?
No, 4810 E CREIGHTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 E CREIGHTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 E CREIGHTON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 E CREIGHTON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 E CREIGHTON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
