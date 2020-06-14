All apartments in Pensacola
Find more places like 3000 Torres Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pensacola, FL
/
3000 Torres Ave.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3000 Torres Ave.

3000 Torres Avenue · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pensacola
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3000 Torres Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32503
Granada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3000 Torres Ave. · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Quaint 2/1 home with detached efficiency suite in Pensacola! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath with a full detached efficiency apartment with a kitchen. In the main house, the living room, hallway, and dining room all have hardwood floors, with tile in kitchen and linoleum in the bathroom. In the efficiency suite, the floors are all tile. The efficiency suite has a full kitchen with a stove, sink, and full sized fridge. The home features a large fenced in yard, its own driveway, and spacious living space. Located just off Interstate 110, this home is minutes from downtown Pensacola and the Cordova Mall.

Call Palm Island Realty today to schedule a time to view it!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE4547023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Torres Ave. have any available units?
3000 Torres Ave. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3000 Torres Ave. have?
Some of 3000 Torres Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, accessible, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Torres Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Torres Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Torres Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Torres Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pensacola.
Does 3000 Torres Ave. offer parking?
No, 3000 Torres Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Torres Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Torres Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Torres Ave. have a pool?
No, 3000 Torres Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Torres Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 3000 Torres Ave. has accessible units.
Does 3000 Torres Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Torres Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Torres Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Torres Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3000 Torres Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505

Similar Pages

Pensacola 1 BedroomsPensacola 2 Bedrooms
Pensacola Apartments with ParkingPensacola Dog Friendly Apartments
Pensacola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Pensacola State CollegeBishop State Community College
University of South AlabamaSpring Hill College
The University of West Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity