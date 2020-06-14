3000 Torres Ave.

Amenities

Quaint 2/1 home with detached efficiency suite in Pensacola! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath with a full detached efficiency apartment with a kitchen. In the main house, the living room, hallway, and dining room all have hardwood floors, with tile in kitchen and linoleum in the bathroom. In the efficiency suite, the floors are all tile. The efficiency suite has a full kitchen with a stove, sink, and full sized fridge. The home features a large fenced in yard, its own driveway, and spacious living space. Located just off Interstate 110, this home is minutes from downtown Pensacola and the Cordova Mall.



Call Palm Island Realty today to schedule a time to view it!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



