230 EUCLID ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***No pets and available July 30!*** What a wonderful place to call home. A new AC has just been installed! Upon entering, you are greeted into a large living area with original hardwood floors. The kitchen has been updated with a gas range, dishwasher and microwave. On the second level, you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The first level has a bonus room with a half bath and laundry area. The back patio is covered and perfect for family gatherings. This home is in Pineglades subdivision and close to the mall, airport and downtown. Come see it today!