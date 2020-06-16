All apartments in Pensacola
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:39 PM

230 EUCLID ST

230 Euclid Street · (850) 776-6706
Location

230 Euclid Street, Pensacola, FL 32503
Pineglades

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***No pets and available July 30!*** What a wonderful place to call home. A new AC has just been installed! Upon entering, you are greeted into a large living area with original hardwood floors. The kitchen has been updated with a gas range, dishwasher and microwave. On the second level, you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The first level has a bonus room with a half bath and laundry area. The back patio is covered and perfect for family gatherings. This home is in Pineglades subdivision and close to the mall, airport and downtown. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 EUCLID ST have any available units?
230 EUCLID ST has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 EUCLID ST have?
Some of 230 EUCLID ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 EUCLID ST currently offering any rent specials?
230 EUCLID ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 EUCLID ST pet-friendly?
No, 230 EUCLID ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pensacola.
Does 230 EUCLID ST offer parking?
Yes, 230 EUCLID ST does offer parking.
Does 230 EUCLID ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 EUCLID ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 EUCLID ST have a pool?
No, 230 EUCLID ST does not have a pool.
Does 230 EUCLID ST have accessible units?
No, 230 EUCLID ST does not have accessible units.
Does 230 EUCLID ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 EUCLID ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 EUCLID ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 EUCLID ST has units with air conditioning.
