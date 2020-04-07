886 Tanbark DR

Amenities

Laurel Oaks is located in desirable Pelican Bay in the much sought after Naples Florida. Beautiful lake views out every room in this 2 plus den condo. Master bedroom has King bed, Twin beds in guest room and Queen pull out sofa for extra overflow in den. Everything in this condo has been renovated. New floors, new cabinets in kitchen and both bathrooms, seamless shower, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This sought after neighborhood has all the amenities that Pelican Bay has to offer. Private beach access, 2 restaurants on the beach, state of the art fitness center and spa at the Community Center, tennis and walking paths plus other amenities. Close to shopping and restaurants in Waterside shops and Mercado. Minutes to downtown Naples. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle and leave the snow behind.