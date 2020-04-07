All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

886 Tanbark DR

886 Tanbark Drive · (239) 269-3216
Location

886 Tanbark Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1462 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
hot tub
tennis court
Laurel Oaks is located in desirable Pelican Bay in the much sought after Naples Florida. Beautiful lake views out every room in this 2 plus den condo. Master bedroom has King bed, Twin beds in guest room and Queen pull out sofa for extra overflow in den. Everything in this condo has been renovated. New floors, new cabinets in kitchen and both bathrooms, seamless shower, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This sought after neighborhood has all the amenities that Pelican Bay has to offer. Private beach access, 2 restaurants on the beach, state of the art fitness center and spa at the Community Center, tennis and walking paths plus other amenities. Close to shopping and restaurants in Waterside shops and Mercado. Minutes to downtown Naples. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle and leave the snow behind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 886 Tanbark DR have any available units?
886 Tanbark DR has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 886 Tanbark DR have?
Some of 886 Tanbark DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 886 Tanbark DR currently offering any rent specials?
886 Tanbark DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 886 Tanbark DR pet-friendly?
No, 886 Tanbark DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 886 Tanbark DR offer parking?
No, 886 Tanbark DR does not offer parking.
Does 886 Tanbark DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 886 Tanbark DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 886 Tanbark DR have a pool?
No, 886 Tanbark DR does not have a pool.
Does 886 Tanbark DR have accessible units?
No, 886 Tanbark DR does not have accessible units.
Does 886 Tanbark DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 886 Tanbark DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 886 Tanbark DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 886 Tanbark DR does not have units with air conditioning.
