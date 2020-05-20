8665 Bay Colony DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym pool bbq/grill guest suite hot tub tennis court

Remington Tower located Pelican Bays exclusive Bay Colony's gated beachfront community.New updated Remington rated one of the finest Towers on the beach! New high tech registration systems to see your guest and vendors. Private secured elevator opens to spacious residence of 3,410 Sq.Ft. under air. An exceptional location on 14TH floor on the end offers the finest DIRECT BEACH and BAY views. Private NEW BEACH CLUB is next door and The Ritz Carlton on the other side. Two terraces one on east side and other on west to enjoy watching sunrise and sunset.Three bedroom/3 full baths/1 1/2 bath/ master king bed/ guest suite King bed/ guest with king bed. Formal living and dining room with built in bar. Spacious open kitchen new refrigerator,microwave, and oven. Enjoy the beach and waves at breakfast area plus family room. Amenities: 24 hour concierge service, pool, spa, grilling pavilion, social room,Tennis, fitness center. Bay Colony's privileges include 3 private beach dining clubs, beach side service and umbrellas, lounge chairs. Tennis club, walking and biking paths plus 2 1/2 miles of sandy beaches.