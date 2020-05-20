All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 8665 Bay Colony DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
8665 Bay Colony DR
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:53 PM

8665 Bay Colony DR

8665 Bay Colony Drive · (239) 572-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8665 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Remington Tower located Pelican Bays exclusive Bay Colony's gated beachfront community.New updated Remington rated one of the finest Towers on the beach! New high tech registration systems to see your guest and vendors. Private secured elevator opens to spacious residence of 3,410 Sq.Ft. under air. An exceptional location on 14TH floor on the end offers the finest DIRECT BEACH and BAY views. Private NEW BEACH CLUB is next door and The Ritz Carlton on the other side. Two terraces one on east side and other on west to enjoy watching sunrise and sunset.Three bedroom/3 full baths/1 1/2 bath/ master king bed/ guest suite King bed/ guest with king bed. Formal living and dining room with built in bar. Spacious open kitchen new refrigerator,microwave, and oven. Enjoy the beach and waves at breakfast area plus family room. Amenities: 24 hour concierge service, pool, spa, grilling pavilion, social room,Tennis, fitness center. Bay Colony's privileges include 3 private beach dining clubs, beach side service and umbrellas, lounge chairs. Tennis club, walking and biking paths plus 2 1/2 miles of sandy beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8665 Bay Colony DR have any available units?
8665 Bay Colony DR has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8665 Bay Colony DR have?
Some of 8665 Bay Colony DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8665 Bay Colony DR currently offering any rent specials?
8665 Bay Colony DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8665 Bay Colony DR pet-friendly?
No, 8665 Bay Colony DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 8665 Bay Colony DR offer parking?
No, 8665 Bay Colony DR does not offer parking.
Does 8665 Bay Colony DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8665 Bay Colony DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8665 Bay Colony DR have a pool?
Yes, 8665 Bay Colony DR has a pool.
Does 8665 Bay Colony DR have accessible units?
No, 8665 Bay Colony DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8665 Bay Colony DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8665 Bay Colony DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8665 Bay Colony DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8665 Bay Colony DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8665 Bay Colony DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity