Pelican Bay, FL
7671 Pebble Creek CIR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

7671 Pebble Creek CIR

7671 Pebble Creek Circle · (239) 300-8779
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7671 Pebble Creek Circle, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Pebble Creek at Pelican Bay. This turnkey furnished three bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium has it all. Enjoy an immaculate condo which offers tile flooring throughout all common areas, granite counter tops, renovated bathrooms, built in electric grill and an oversized private 1 car garage. Pelican Bay has some of the most desirable amenities in Naples with a top of the line fitness facility, tennis program as well transportation to two private beach clubs. Pebble Creek is walking distance to the North Tram station which will have you to the Gulf of Mexico in a matter of minutes and you are just minutes from luxury shopping and dining at the Waterside Shops, Mercato and Downtown Naples. This piece of paradise is exactly what you have been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7671 Pebble Creek CIR have any available units?
7671 Pebble Creek CIR has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7671 Pebble Creek CIR have?
Some of 7671 Pebble Creek CIR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7671 Pebble Creek CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7671 Pebble Creek CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7671 Pebble Creek CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7671 Pebble Creek CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7671 Pebble Creek CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7671 Pebble Creek CIR does offer parking.
Does 7671 Pebble Creek CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7671 Pebble Creek CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7671 Pebble Creek CIR have a pool?
No, 7671 Pebble Creek CIR does not have a pool.
Does 7671 Pebble Creek CIR have accessible units?
No, 7671 Pebble Creek CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7671 Pebble Creek CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7671 Pebble Creek CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7671 Pebble Creek CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7671 Pebble Creek CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
