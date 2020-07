7108 Barrington CIR

Amenities

DEC AND JAN 2021 AVAILABLE TO LEASE IN BARRINGTON CLUB AT PELICAN BAY. 1ST FLOOR COACH HOME WITH 2 BEDROOMS, DEN/EXTRA BR, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. TASTEFULLY DECORATED AND COMPLETELY EQUIPPED. LANAI PRIVATE WITH VIEW. AMENITIES IN PELICAN BAY INCLUDE PELICAN BAY BEACH WITH TRAM SERVICE FROM THE COMMOMS. 2 STATIONS. 2 RESTAURANTS ON THE BEACH, FITNESS CENTER AND TENNIS PRO SHOP IN LARGE COMMUNITY BLDG , 2 TENNIS AREAS, CLOSE TO WATERSIDE SHOPS, ARTIS PHILHARMONIC, MERCATO AND MANY RESTAURANTS AND STORES. EASY ACCESS TO GROCERY STORE. EXPERIENCE THE NAPLES LIFE STYLE FOR A MONTH OR TWO IN PELICAN BAY.