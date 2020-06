7091 Barrington CIR

Amenities

2020 AVAILABLE IN BARRINGTON CLUB IN PELICAN BAY, NAPLES, FLORIDA. NEW RENTAL ON THE MARKET FEATURING AN UPDATED SECOND FLOOR CONDO WITH A CONTEMPORARY, COASTAL FEEL: FEATURING BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS & LIGHTING, PROVIDED WITH LINENS and a FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. THE FRENCH DOOR ENTRY FOYER AND NEWLY CARPETED STAIRWELL IS BRIGHT AND CHEERY. WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS it includes a LOFT DEN/TV ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH A SECOND LANAI FOR MORNING COFFEE. THE LARGE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKS A SCREENED LANAI AND LANDSCAPING. MASTER ENSUITE WITH KING BED, SECOND BEDROOM WITH QUEEN BED. WOOD FLOORS COMPLEMENT THE LIGHT AND AIRY FEEL. PELICAN BAY AMENITIES FOR A NOMINAL TRANSFER FEE. NO GOLF. DIRECT BEACH ACCESS WALKING, BIKING OR TAKING A TRAM, TWO RESTAURANTS ON THE BEACH, TWO TENNIS CAMPUSES WITH PRO, FITNESS CENTER WITH TRAINERS. CLOSE TO THE ARTIS NAPLES, the MERCATO & PAVILION SHOPPING CENTERS WITH MOVIE THEATERS PARAGON & SILVERSPOT, NEARBY IS WHOLE FOODS, TRADER JOE's and PUBLIX grocery, MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN OLDE NAPLES. COME FOR YOUR WINTER GET-AWAY in PELICAN BAY.