7054 Barrington CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage tennis court

Pelican Bay Barrington Club condo on the 2nd floor with 2bedrooms, loft/TV den, 2 baths, and attached garage. Tile in living dining and carpet in bedrooms. Indoor staircase from French doors and garage. Currently renovated kitchen features all new granite large bar for dining and serving. Florida style furnishing is comfortable and stylish.

Pelican Bay amenities are numerous and are transferred to you with nominal fee. Tennis, beach, fitness center, fun and sun. Close to Waterside shops, Artis Philharmonic, Baker art museum

Mercato shopping, movie and restaurants. Short distance to Historic Olde Naples 5th Avenue and 3rd Street shopping, restaurants and Art Shows and concerts.