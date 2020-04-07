All apartments in Pelican Bay
7054 Barrington CIR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

7054 Barrington CIR

7054 Barrington Circle · (239) 404-8411
Location

7054 Barrington Circle, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1663 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Pelican Bay Barrington Club condo on the 2nd floor with 2bedrooms, loft/TV den, 2 baths, and attached garage. Tile in living dining and carpet in bedrooms. Indoor staircase from French doors and garage. Currently renovated kitchen features all new granite large bar for dining and serving. Florida style furnishing is comfortable and stylish.
Pelican Bay amenities are numerous and are transferred to you with nominal fee. Tennis, beach, fitness center, fun and sun. Close to Waterside shops, Artis Philharmonic, Baker art museum
Mercato shopping, movie and restaurants. Short distance to Historic Olde Naples 5th Avenue and 3rd Street shopping, restaurants and Art Shows and concerts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

