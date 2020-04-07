All apartments in Pelican Bay
Location

700 Lambiance Circle, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7-205 · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1693 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Be one of the first to enjoy this Fabulously remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, Second floor property in one of Pelican Bays most desired neighborhoods. The modern crisp décor uses a palette of whites, grays and stainless steel. All three bedrooms feature 2 full-size beds for extra comfort. In addition to the wonderful Pelican Bay amenities L'Ambiance has its own Clubhouse with Pool; guests would also have an easy stool to the Pelican Bay marketplace Plaza where you will find Publix, retail shops and restaurants or a diagonally walk across the street from the Mercato. A short drive to the Naples Philharmonic or Waterside Shops with its many restaurants and shopping.
Stroll down or drive to the trams station where guests will be whisked away to one of the two world class private casual beachfront restaurants, that also includes beach chair & umbrella set-up service.
Pelican Bay also offers a State-of-the Art fitness center, organized tennis program, walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Lambiance CIR have any available units?
700 Lambiance CIR has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Lambiance CIR have?
Some of 700 Lambiance CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Lambiance CIR currently offering any rent specials?
700 Lambiance CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Lambiance CIR pet-friendly?
No, 700 Lambiance CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 700 Lambiance CIR offer parking?
No, 700 Lambiance CIR does not offer parking.
Does 700 Lambiance CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Lambiance CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Lambiance CIR have a pool?
Yes, 700 Lambiance CIR has a pool.
Does 700 Lambiance CIR have accessible units?
No, 700 Lambiance CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Lambiance CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Lambiance CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Lambiance CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Lambiance CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
