700 Lambiance CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Be one of the first to enjoy this Fabulously remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, Second floor property in one of Pelican Bays most desired neighborhoods. The modern crisp décor uses a palette of whites, grays and stainless steel. All three bedrooms feature 2 full-size beds for extra comfort. In addition to the wonderful Pelican Bay amenities L'Ambiance has its own Clubhouse with Pool; guests would also have an easy stool to the Pelican Bay marketplace Plaza where you will find Publix, retail shops and restaurants or a diagonally walk across the street from the Mercato. A short drive to the Naples Philharmonic or Waterside Shops with its many restaurants and shopping.

Stroll down or drive to the trams station where guests will be whisked away to one of the two world class private casual beachfront restaurants, that also includes beach chair & umbrella set-up service.

Pelican Bay also offers a State-of-the Art fitness center, organized tennis program, walking trails and more.