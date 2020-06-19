6967 Greentree DR

Amenities

Enjoy this spacious pool home with expansive golf course views and western exposure.Relax on the screened-in lanai, entertain using the custom outdoor kitchen, or enjoy the warmth of the gas-heated pool and spa.The spacious main living area features plush furnishings, a fireplace, African wood flooring, and vaulted ceilings, all overlooking sweeping views.A beautiful dining area with ceiling-high plantation shutters offers spacious dining for up to eight guests, while a spectacular glass table off the kitchen offers relaxed dining for six, with pool and golf course views.Enjoy a family media room with built-in cabinetry and state of the art electronics.A king-sized master bedroom with master bath en-suite is a private retreat with views!This spacious split-floorplan home also offers two guest suites each with private bath, as well as a den/office where you may conduct business in a quiet location.Amenities include the Pelican Bay fitness center, with a range of classes in addition to fitness equipment, two organized tennis centers, and, accessed via a tram service, the beach, including loungers, umbrellas, and two separate beach clubs offering restaurant and bar facilities.