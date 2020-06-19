All apartments in Pelican Bay
6967 Greentree DR
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:07 AM

6967 Greentree DR

6967 Greentree Dr · (239) 450-6208
Location

6967 Greentree Dr, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$21,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
guest suite
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Enjoy this spacious pool home with expansive golf course views and western exposure.Relax on the screened-in lanai, entertain using the custom outdoor kitchen, or enjoy the warmth of the gas-heated pool and spa.The spacious main living area features plush furnishings, a fireplace, African wood flooring, and vaulted ceilings, all overlooking sweeping views.A beautiful dining area with ceiling-high plantation shutters offers spacious dining for up to eight guests, while a spectacular glass table off the kitchen offers relaxed dining for six, with pool and golf course views.Enjoy a family media room with built-in cabinetry and state of the art electronics.A king-sized master bedroom with master bath en-suite is a private retreat with views!This spacious split-floorplan home also offers two guest suites each with private bath, as well as a den/office where you may conduct business in a quiet location.Amenities include the Pelican Bay fitness center, with a range of classes in addition to fitness equipment, two organized tennis centers, and, accessed via a tram service, the beach, including loungers, umbrellas, and two separate beach clubs offering restaurant and bar facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6967 Greentree DR have any available units?
6967 Greentree DR has a unit available for $21,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6967 Greentree DR have?
Some of 6967 Greentree DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6967 Greentree DR currently offering any rent specials?
6967 Greentree DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6967 Greentree DR pet-friendly?
No, 6967 Greentree DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 6967 Greentree DR offer parking?
No, 6967 Greentree DR does not offer parking.
Does 6967 Greentree DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6967 Greentree DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6967 Greentree DR have a pool?
Yes, 6967 Greentree DR has a pool.
Does 6967 Greentree DR have accessible units?
No, 6967 Greentree DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6967 Greentree DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6967 Greentree DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6967 Greentree DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6967 Greentree DR does not have units with air conditioning.
