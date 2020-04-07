667 Bridgeway LN

Amenities

This Bridge Way Villa in the heart of Pelican Bay with Cape Cod-style architecture boasts outstanding outdoor living space and private pool.Gorgeous, updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath villa with total privacy and a backyard opening up to a small creek and partial lake views.Screened lanai and outdoor patios in the courtyard and around the renovated pool which features a sun deck.Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a bright breakfast nook with table and 4 chairs.A formal dining area with large round table that seats 6 as well as table and chairs for dining on the patio.A few steps down to the living room with large flat screen TV and lots of comfortable seating.Bridge Way Villas is walking distance to the world-class Waterside Shops and Artis-Naples, formerly the Philharmonic Center for the Arts.Pelican Bay also offers incomparable amenities with 3 miles of private beaches and two beach accesses offering dining, beach chairs, sailboats, kayaks & canoes.Two tennis complexes and a fabulous community center with an excellent fitness facility.This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Pelican Bay with its private boardwalks, active lifestyle and beachfront dining.