Pelican Bay, FL
667 Bridgeway LN
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

667 Bridgeway LN

667 Bridge Way Lane · (239) 325-3515
Location

667 Bridge Way Lane, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
tennis court
This Bridge Way Villa in the heart of Pelican Bay with Cape Cod-style architecture boasts outstanding outdoor living space and private pool.Gorgeous, updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath villa with total privacy and a backyard opening up to a small creek and partial lake views.Screened lanai and outdoor patios in the courtyard and around the renovated pool which features a sun deck.Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a bright breakfast nook with table and 4 chairs.A formal dining area with large round table that seats 6 as well as table and chairs for dining on the patio.A few steps down to the living room with large flat screen TV and lots of comfortable seating.Bridge Way Villas is walking distance to the world-class Waterside Shops and Artis-Naples, formerly the Philharmonic Center for the Arts.Pelican Bay also offers incomparable amenities with 3 miles of private beaches and two beach accesses offering dining, beach chairs, sailboats, kayaks & canoes.Two tennis complexes and a fabulous community center with an excellent fitness facility.This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy Pelican Bay with its private boardwalks, active lifestyle and beachfront dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 Bridgeway LN have any available units?
667 Bridgeway LN has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 667 Bridgeway LN have?
Some of 667 Bridgeway LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 Bridgeway LN currently offering any rent specials?
667 Bridgeway LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 Bridgeway LN pet-friendly?
No, 667 Bridgeway LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 667 Bridgeway LN offer parking?
No, 667 Bridgeway LN does not offer parking.
Does 667 Bridgeway LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 Bridgeway LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 Bridgeway LN have a pool?
Yes, 667 Bridgeway LN has a pool.
Does 667 Bridgeway LN have accessible units?
No, 667 Bridgeway LN does not have accessible units.
Does 667 Bridgeway LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 667 Bridgeway LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 667 Bridgeway LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 667 Bridgeway LN does not have units with air conditioning.
