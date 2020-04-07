6360 Pelican Bay BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Rare opportunity to live in one the most desirable condominium communities right in the heart of Pelican Bay! Fabulous lake and golf course views from this completely renovated residence boasting all new decor of richly appointed furnishings, updated kitchen with granite countertops, luxurious master bath plus much more. Tastefully furnished in a neutral design scheme with accents of rich colors. Sofa, loveseat and chair in the living room. The glass dining room table seats six plus there is a two person dinette in the open den area and two bar stools. The intimate open den area located off the kitchen offers a sleeper sofa and TV. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities to Hyde Park include a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social club room with kitchen & library, tennis court and on-site manager. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.