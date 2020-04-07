All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
6360 Pelican Bay BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

6360 Pelican Bay BLVD

6360 Pelican Bay Boulevard · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6360 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-105 · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Rare opportunity to live in one the most desirable condominium communities right in the heart of Pelican Bay! Fabulous lake and golf course views from this completely renovated residence boasting all new decor of richly appointed furnishings, updated kitchen with granite countertops, luxurious master bath plus much more. Tastefully furnished in a neutral design scheme with accents of rich colors. Sofa, loveseat and chair in the living room. The glass dining room table seats six plus there is a two person dinette in the open den area and two bar stools. The intimate open den area located off the kitchen offers a sleeper sofa and TV. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities to Hyde Park include a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social club room with kitchen & library, tennis court and on-site manager. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD have any available units?
6360 Pelican Bay BLVD has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD have?
Some of 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6360 Pelican Bay BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD offer parking?
No, 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD has a pool.
Does 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6360 Pelican Bay BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity