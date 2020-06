Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel furnished

Lovely two bedrooms two bathrooms ground floor condo tucked in St. Simone at Pelican Bay. Well appointed kitchen with granite counter tops., stainless steel appliances and tray ceiling. Nicely furnished with washer and dryer in residence. Enjoy all of the amenities Pelican Bay has to offer. Close to tram. Unbeatable location, close to great shopping, restaurants, etc.