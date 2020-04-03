All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 5501 Heron Point DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
5501 Heron Point DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

5501 Heron Point DR

5501 Heron Point Drive · (239) 218-3230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5501 Heron Point Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful and cozy your vacation home in Sunny and Happiest city in the United States- Naples Florida. Private beach and two restaurants on the beach where you can enjoy Gulf Coast sunsets! Pelican Bay offers first-class living- private Tram service to the beautiful sandy beaches. Biking, Tennis, state of the art fitness center, Canoeing, Paddleboarding, Nature walks, Wildlife... Condominium offering sauna, swimming pool, jacuzzi, grilling area. Located just minutes away from Naples Artis, Mercato, Waterside shops and Down Town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Heron Point DR have any available units?
5501 Heron Point DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5501 Heron Point DR have?
Some of 5501 Heron Point DR's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Heron Point DR currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Heron Point DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Heron Point DR pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Heron Point DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 5501 Heron Point DR offer parking?
No, 5501 Heron Point DR does not offer parking.
Does 5501 Heron Point DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Heron Point DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Heron Point DR have a pool?
Yes, 5501 Heron Point DR has a pool.
Does 5501 Heron Point DR have accessible units?
No, 5501 Heron Point DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Heron Point DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 Heron Point DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 Heron Point DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 Heron Point DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5501 Heron Point DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity